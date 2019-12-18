Took place the draw of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League
In the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.
Note that this year for the first time in the history of the tournament in the 1/8 finals, it represented only 5 countries (Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France).
If the number of seeded teams went: “Bavaria”, “Barcelona”, “Valencia” “Liverpool, Manchester city, Paris Saint-Germain,” RB “Leipzig” and “Juventus”.
Sift teams: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Dortmund, Chelsea, Lyon, Napoli, real Madrid and Tottenham.
We will add that in the 1/8 finals can’t meet the clubs from the same associations and clubs which played in the same group.
In the end, the draw determined the following pairs:
- “Borussia” – “Paris St Germain”
- Real Madrid – Manchester City
- “Atalanta” – “Valencia”
- “Atletiko” – “Liverpool”
- Chelsea – Bayern
- Lyon – Juventus
- Tottenham Hotspur FC – RB Leipzig
- Napoli – Barcelona
The first matches of the 1/8 finals will be held on 18, 19, 25 and 26 February in the fields of the commands specified first.
Return 10, 11, 17 and 18 March.
The beginning of all the matches at 22:00 Kyiv time.
Recall that the Champions League final will be held in Istanbul on 30 may 2020.
After half an hour will begin the draw for the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, which will be the rival of Donetsk “Shakhtar”.