Took place the draw of the League of Nations-2020/21: Ukraine rivals trade got two former world Champions
In Amsterdam was held the draw for the group stage of the second season of the League of Nations.
Ukrainian national team will play with Switzerland, Spain and Germany in group 4 of the League A.
55 national teams divided into four leagues in accordance with the rating of the UEFA coefficients. According to the ranking in each League formed seeding pots: two in the D League and four leagues A, b and C.
Team Ukraine performs in the A League and got to the third basket. The results of the draw our team got one opponent from the other baskets.
League A
Group 1: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands
Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England
Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal
Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland
League B
Group 1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria
Group 2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group 3: Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Serbia
Group 4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales
League C
Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, Northern Macedonia, Georgia
Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania
League D
Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Faroe Islands, Latvia
Group 2: San Marino, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein
The group stage starts 3-5 September, matches of the final round will be held on November 15-17.
Recall that the first tournament of the League of Nations was won by Portugal, who beat in the final the Dutch team – 1:0.