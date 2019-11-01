Took revenge on her husband for his joke, showing from the window of the hospital Negro
Once, my husband played a trick on me and instead of a new Toyota Camry came with me on the Muscovite. Then all her colleagues laughed for a long time, remembering the case I have with them.
Two years later I got pregnant and dhariwala the last weeks before birth. The birth of an heir was all ready, bags Packed.
All the relatives and husband were looking forward to a son.
And so began the fight. The husband was there, called an ambulance, and I, along with the bags left in the hospital.
The contractions proved to be false, but home won’t let me, left the hospital before the birth. So I was bored the day came girlfriend and parents, and her husband visited in the evening. So three days passed.
I feel that soon I will give birth, run to the doctor and he confirms it’s time. My husband chose not to report, I think let it be a surprise.
Bore quickly, we were transferred to the double chamber. And roommate is a black woman, she arrived in Russia for training, fell in love and got married.
I texted my husband that he was the father, and he immediately gathered and went to me. While waiting for the wife met and talked with a neighbor.
Husband brought friends, colleagues, as to celebrate, he drank and drive I could not.
And then my mind comes the thought, remembering the prank with the Muscovite, I decided to show my husband the neighbor’s child.
Shared her story, and she gave the nod. I call my husband, say that the house is not allowed, the call to the window on the first floor.
And here under the window the husband, and three guys from his work. He’s waving a bouquet of flowers, you guys are just standing, smiling looking out the window.
I got a girl roommate and show the window. Their faces had to be seen. Husband in shock, speechless, the smile was gone, the bouquet has been dropped.
As I understand it. Put the child calling her husband. Ask, that if you’re not happy? Says happy, but why is he black?
I laughed and he remembered the case when he played a trick on me in front of colleagues. You see, coming to say that now the son will show.
Take our baby and show the window. The husband smiled and laughed.
The score was 1:1.