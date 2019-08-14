Took the head of a live rooster, in France, the athlete barbaric “celebrated” the victory (nasty…

France national team player for Basque pelota (ball game and basket) Baxant of Larralde in front of the camera had bit the head off a live rooster. About it writes The Guardian.

It is reported that the incident occurred at the dinner after the championship match in Hasparren, which was won by elder brother Bixente, Peio. The video is supposed to have been done in June. Smiling the younger Larralde sitting at the table with cock in hand. While apparently drunk, he bites off the head, desperately resisting the bird and spits it out.

Caution, shocking content 18+!

The Foundation Brigitte Bardot called the actions of the athlete “shocking and disgusting”. The representative of the Fund Daniel Raposo said that the lawyers of the organization was requested to apply to the court:

“In 2019 it is disgusting to see how people kill animals for fun. This person can be an example for young people, so we can’t leave this act unpunished… what he did is a criminal offence”, — consider in Fund.

Himself Baxant of Larralde declined to comment on the lawsuit. Although he admitted that his behavior was wrong.

If the athlete is found guilty of animal cruelty, he could be fined up to 30 thousand euros. He faces exclusion from the French team at the Basque pelota.

As you know, the rooster is an unofficial symbol of France.

