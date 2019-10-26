Tooth loss increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes
Dentists and parents telling us about how important it is to monitor the oral cavity. As it turned out, the preservation of the teeth is also the key to a healthy cardiovascular system.
A group of scientists from the American College of cardiology conducted a study and found that people who do not have one or more bevel, are more prone to strokes and heart attacks.
In total, the experiment involved 316,5 thousand Americans ages 40 to 79 years. 8% of them partially no teeth, and 13% had problems with the cardiovascular system. The study revealed that 28% of the participants were cardiac problems, and several lost teeth. People who have such relationship was not observed, was only 7%.
Experts explained that the loss of teeth is a sign of deeper health problems, including heart work. For example, high blood pressure can cause a change in blood flow to the gums and loss of teeth. Doctors recommend to brush teeth regularly and visit the dentist people aged 40-80 years, in order not to lose the teeth and, thereby, reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.