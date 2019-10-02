Toothache kills: the man couldn’t wait for the opening of the clinic and killed the dentist with a dagger
A patient with a toothache killed a dentist who was not able to take it early in the morning in Dagestan (Russia). The suspect is wanted by the police, said Wednesday the Republican interior Ministry, reports TASS.
"The victim was a dentist, according to the relatives, at half-past six in the morning knocked at the door of the person who complained about the alleged bad toothache, are on offer to go at 8 am in the doctor's office, said the pain can not. The doctor got up close, went to help the "patient", after which the tragedy occurred", — said the press service of the MIA for the Republic on his page in Instagram.
October 2, 2019, at approximately 6:45 in the Duty of OMVD Russia in the city of Derbent, it was reported that in the house yard on Lenin street discovered the body of 35-year-old local resident with signs of violent death. The police immediately went to the challenge. During the inspection of the crime scene it was established that the victim's death was caused by the application of a penetrating blow with a sharp object in the chest on the left side. The victim was a dentist, according to the relatives, at half-past six in the morning knocked at the door of the person who complained about the alleged bad toothache, are on offer to go at 8 am in the doctor's office, said the pain can not. The doctor got up close, went to help the "patient", and then the tragedy occurred. The taken measures with the place were removed the traces of the crime and a gift knife, allegedly the murder weapon. Collected by the police on this fact the material is transferred to the SU RF IC in the Republic of Dagestan for further action. The investigating authorities razyskivaetsya suspect in the Commission of this crime: male, aged 30-35 years, medium build, height of 170-175 cm, on the face has stubble, a 10-or 12-day-old, dressed in a dark jacket, windbreaker, the sleeves which have cuffs with white-blue stripes denim pants.
The body of 35-year-old dentist was discovered Wednesday morning in the yard of a house in Derbent. The man died from a penetrating blow with a sharp object in the chest. The place was discovered souvenir dagger, presumably, and became the murder weapon.
The suspect in the Commission of a crime is wanted, the orientation with signs of the men handed over to the police.
