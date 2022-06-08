Toothless flotilla: the “know-how” on the Russian ship was fun – News Yu

Russian occupants installed on patrol ship 22160 «Vasil Bikiv» land anti-aircraft missile system «Tor».

Photo posted by journalist Oleksandr Kovalenko on his Facebook page.

ZRK «Tor» installed on the helicopter maidanchik of the ship with a method of defending against repeated attacks. Behind the words of Kovalenko, the Black Sea operational zone has problems with the occupiers from PPO.

The same journalist called the Russian flotilla on the Black Sea «toothless and toothless».

«Z PPO the Russian fleet has everything the floorings are nasty, that in the Black Sea operational zone the stench of turmoil builds up on the island of Zmіїniy protypovіtryanu group, to cover their own flotilla, they saw that the equipment that is thrown onto the whole clapboard of land – potential suicide bombers. The stench of zmusheni spreading on helicopter maidanchiks. their own land-based anti-aircraft missile systems», — by writing to Kovalenko.