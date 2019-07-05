Toothpaste can cause a dangerous disease
This component is also present in cosmetics and toys.
American researchers in the period from 2005 to 2010 were closely monitoring the health of nearly 2,000 women. In particular, they took their urine. It was found that if in these tests the concentration of the chemical triclosan were above normal levels, then these women subsequently often faced with osteoporosis. So called one of the most common and serious bone diseases in which a person loses mineral density. As a result, increases the risk of fractures and other damage.
Triclosan is actively used in various hygienic products as it prevents bacterial contamination. Triclosan contains some facilities for washing the hands, cosmetics, toys, clothing and, of course, in many toothpastes. In 2016, the FDA food and drug administration (FDA) began to restrict the use of triclosan and completely banned it in all over-the-counter remedies for hand washing. However, in other products it still contains And, therefore, contact with the ingredient is not terminated.
Previous studies have also watched as triclosan from toothpastes effect on health. Typically, scientists came to the conclusion that these pastes safe. And now the first scientific study showed a direct link between triclosan in toothpastes and an increased risk of osteoporosis, which is especially difficult is experienced by older people.