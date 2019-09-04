Toothy terrorists near Moscow naked lovers bites dog
In the village of Black in the suburbs (RF) naked man and his companion in lingerie attacked a local resident who was walking the dog.
With this inadequate guy bitten by an animal, writes a site “Moscow today”.
According to locals, naked young man and his girlfriend wandered through the village in search of adventure. They met a guy with a dog and began to bother him. At some point the conversation turned into a brawl, which affected not only the owner but also the dog.
“The victim is my good friend, — said a resident of the village of Marina Grasic. — According to him, the naked guy attacked him with his fists, and teeth! He managed several times to bite him and even the dog.”
After the incident, the police put on a naked bandit handcuffs and took him to the Department.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in August of last year in Kiev on the street Helen Teligi Staffordshire Terrier mauled the English bulldog and bitten its owners — father and daughter. The mistress of the aggressive dog was drunk, and staff walked without a muzzle and leash.
