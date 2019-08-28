Top 10 foreign films at TIFF-2019, which is worth a look (PHOTO)

Loading...

Viewing foreign films can give a sense of immersion in another country and culture. The opportunity to travel without leaving home. International cinema has never been so rich in standing pictures.

Here are the top 10 foreign films to look out for at TIFF-2019:

Lake of the wild geese (The Wild Goose Lake)

Chinese gangster Thriller directed by Diao inane, surprisingly failed to get any awards at Cannes. This is a film that equally blends action and policy, creating a stylistic, wild ride, which serves as a “showcase” for the best modern cinema.

Incitement

A study by Israeli Director Yaron Zilberman events related to the murder of Rabin, which deeply delves into the forces that helped shape the world of the assassin, whose main purpose was to rid the world of a Peacemaker.

City fists (Knuckle City)

South Africa produces sometimes successful films, and Boxing films often capture the right mix of drama and action, where the action takes place outside of the ring.

The Village (The County)

Grímur Hakonarson returned to TIFF and he is one of the most anticipated Directors. This story of a farmer who took a powerful cooperative, looks another strong social statement of this remarkable Director.

The invisible life of Eurydice (The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão)

Brazilian film tells the story of two sisters, unintentionally living two separate lives. The picture Karim Inusa got a lot of fans after the premiere in Cannes, for her he took the top prize in the section “Special look”. Let you like it the same way as the jury!

(Whistlers) The Whistlers

A corrupt police officer from Bucharest, madly in love with a fatal beauty that is associated with the criminal business, the Sunny island of Gomera, where we communicate with a language of whistles, dishonest businessmen and gangsters. Corneliu Porumboiu cope with the genre of the movie is slow, adding notes of black Comedy and gangster atmosphere.

Of infinity (Endlessness About)

Another film by Roy Andersson, which may not appeal to the average viewer, but will deserve a lot of fans of Arthouse around the world, given his love for philosophical allusions and absurd story.

First love (First Love)

Takashi Miike returns with his 103rd film. This is the story of a boxer with a fatal diagnosis and prostitutes, who because of addiction needs different unpleasant people. You are waiting for the chaos one night in the style of Miike.

Red Penguins

This film is half Russian, although really foreign to call it is not quite legal. Fantastic documentary work of Gabe Polsky: Red Army, the years of perestroika, the end of the Cold war and the beginning of Putin’s rule. Using hockey as a way to understanding the profound political life, this film is an absolute masterpiece in TIFF.

Lina From Lima

This Chilean painting is either a masterpiece or a disaster. Documentarian Maria Paz Gonzalez spoke for the first time in the genre of science fiction with this musical about migrant labor.