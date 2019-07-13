TOP 10 healthy foods for a flat stomach.
For a flat stomach is not enough to do sports and other physical activities — it is also important to eat right. And while some foods contribute to accumulation of belly fat, others, on the contrary, help the fat burning and muscle strengthening for the waist. What is there to gain a perfect press — said the expert.
Almonds
The fruit of the almond is a great source of protein and fiber as well as vitamin E and antioxidants. But the main thing — almonds contains magnesium, which helps the body produce energy, form your muscle tissue and regulate blood sugar levels. If the blood sugar is normal, you do not overeat, and the body does not accumulate fat. For a flat stomach in a day is recommended to eat a handful of nuts — about 20 pieces.
Eggs
Protein is a key element on the path to a flatter stomach. And eggs just contain large amount of protein, and even amino acids — that is, a set of substances necessary for building muscle. Choline is another compound that is present in eggs, — struggling with fat accumulation around the liver. Besides, eggs are very nutritious, if you eat Breakfast omelet or scrambled eggs, the feeling of satiety will remain until the afternoon, and hands will be drawn to cookies and scones.
Berries
Berries — source of fiber and antioxidants that improve blood circulation, and it is very good for the muscles. So every day eat at least half a Cup of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, gooseberries, currants or other berries. You can eat them both even in a smoothie.
Greek yogurt
Yogurt — excellent source of calcium and protein, both important for the formation of muscles. In addition, yogurt normalizes the digestive system to avoid bloating and discomfort. A day is recommended to drink 1-3 cups of product, and to make it more delicious in yogurt, add fruit, nuts and berries.
Fish
Fish, especially salmon and tuna, rich in fatty acids omega 3, which improve metabolism and help the body to burn fat. Moreover, it reduces hunger and risk of overeating. And that dinner or lunch was the most useful fish is better to cook without oil — in the oven or steamed.
Apples
Apples are not only rich in cellulose, but pectin — substance that is a natural fat burner. Another advantage of fruit is that it has enough sugar and calories (it makes apples perfect for anyone who wants to lose weight). Studies confirm that subjects who ate a daily Apple, lost weight faster than those whose intake of apples was not.
Avocado
Avocado is a very nutritious fruit and a source of healthy fats. One avocado contains about 15 grams of fiber and a full serving of monounsaturated fatty acids, which fight cholesterol and, as a consequence, the inches around the waist.
Whole grains
Whole grains contain magnesium and chromium. These two substances reduce the level of cortisol — a stress hormone that increases fat accumulation around the waist. The participants in one study ate four to seven servings of whole grains a day lost twice as much belly fat than those who ate simple carbohydrates. Another good reason to eat cereal for Breakfast, and also replace white bread whole grain.
Legumes
Legumes — one of the best sources of vegetable protein: it helps to get rid of fat and build muscle. Fiber in beans for a long time giving a feeling of fullness and prevent spontaneous snacking. Legumes can be a wonderful replacement for meat that will reduce the use of harmful saturated fats.
Green leafy vegetables
Spinach, lettuce, watercress — are rich in insoluble fiber, which normalize digestion and prevent bloating. Also herbs has a diuretic effect, helping to rid the body of toxins and waste. To get the maximum benefit, you need to put green culture, heat treatment.