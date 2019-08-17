Top 10 most effective methods for dealing with insomnia called experts
Insomnia has become one of the most common problems of modern society. To get rid of her is quite real. Experts called the Top 10 most effective methods to combat insomnia.
The leader of the list were morning exercises. Physical activity at this time of day allows you to vivacity for the whole day and night without problems to get to sleep. Second place in the Top 10 most effective ways to combat insomnia took a delicious and hearty Breakfast. Morning meal allows for a faster Wake up and fall asleep, knowing that tomorrow you can eat something delicious, much nicer. Third place went to the waiver of sugary drinks. Sugar can be used up to five o’clock in the evening. This principle will allow to carry out a full body detox before going to sleep and speed up metabolism during a night’s rest. In fourth place was the recommendation to use the correct fruit. Experts suggest before going to sleep to abandon the starchy fruit, but eat the grapes or oranges. Next is the rule to refrain from coffee. The fact that caffeine increases the release of adrenaline, so it shouldn’t drink after 17:00. This will improve the quality of sleep.
In sixth position was a recommendation to read before the night’s rest of the book. Read acts on the body as a powerful sedative. You can add to it a Cup of herbal tea, then the effect will be more noticeable. Rapid sleep contributes to keeping a personal journal. This method may seem strange to modern man, but it really works. Eighth on the list is the recommendation to deal with before sleep sex. Sex helps to relax the body, relieve stress and feel sleepy.
On ninth position is located on the Council to respect the day. The habit of going to bed at the same time has a positive effect on sleep. Closes the Top to give advice on phones. This recommendation applies to all without exception of mobile devices, since they provoke insomnia.