Top 10 most powerful foods in the world
Experts in the field of dietetics has published the Top 10 most useful for human health products in the world. The rating included the ingredients of different dishes, containing a huge amount of micronutrients for maximum assimilation and absorption.
First place in the Top-10 took tomatoes with powerful anti-cancer effect and bearing great benefit to the heart. In addition, this vegetable contains a lot of fiber, antioxidants and potassium, which is invaluable for maintaining youth and beauty. In second position was taken by the notorious oatmeal. It has a positive effect on the digestive tract and even normalizes blood pressure. Next come the fruit, which is also useful for hypertensives. Moreover, these fruits are invaluable for maintaining joint health, beauty, hair and skin. They have a lot of fatty acids omega-3 and vitamins A, C and E. the Fourth place of the grapes, which prevents cancer and blood clots. Fifth position went to fish and seafood, which are indispensable for heart and vascular health.
In sixth place was the broccoli, the seventh — avocado. These products experts call the best fighters against cancer. In addition, they cleanse the body and strengthen blood vessels. Eighth place went to the green and leafy salads. The ninth position is the garlic. Closes rating linseed oil, which has long been famous for the fact that is a popular natural remedy for cleansing the liver.