Top 10 principles of healthy eating
These basic principles will help you to go on a proper diet
If you want to go on a healthy diet, but don’t know where to start you will need these basic principles. Nutritionist and expert on detox Olga Malysheva has listed them on his page in Instagram.
“If it was necessary to tell the novice about healthy eating in five minutes, I would tell you about these 10 principles,” — said the expert.
1. Don’t eat refined products. Refined sugar, refined fructose, refined oil, refined flour, refined table salt — if we exclude all products with these ingredients, the diet will quickly become healthy. ⠀
2. Eat lots of vegetables and herbs. Fresh and cooked. Every day and with every meal. Vegetables — the best Foundation of any diet. ⠀
3. Follow variety. Dietary diversity — the ability to obtain all necessary nutrients from food, not from Supplements. ⠀
4. Measure — the guarantee of health. Once a year for new year’s table you can eat too much salad, but frequent overeating is contrary to a long and healthy life. ⠀
5. Early dinner and a break of at least 12 hours between dinner and Breakfast (for example, finished dinner at 19:00, eat till 7:00). ⠀
6. Any change in the diet gradually introduce. Be honest with yourself, consider your current lifestyle and their potential.
7. Discard feelings of guilt, perfectionism and labels. Strive for the best version of myself, but not to the ideal.
8. Don’t eat at the computer, in front of the TV with phone in hand. I’m not always, but I try. And remember the previous point.
9. Allow yourself to have it all, but let useless food will be the exception. Someone is eating 80% useful and 20% not. Someone once a day to eat a glazed cheese, and someone drinks a glass of wine once a month.
10. Don’t think about food too much. Pick a system that does not make you a hostage of the diet.
“These principles work regardless of the system, vegetarianism, paleo, or keto. And I often think that good results can give every system of power (even the weirdest), if you follow these ten principles,” — summed up Olga.