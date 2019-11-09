Top 10 sexiest men’s version of Just Jared
Just Jared identifies top sexiest men celebrities.
Last year, People magazine named Idris Elba the sexiest man in the world. The magazine Just Jared decided to make a new vote to determine this year’s winner.
Idris Elba, we excluded from the list because it is unlikely that he will win again
— the newspaper notes.
The sexiest man of the year chosen by the readers, and you can vote an unlimited number of times for different candidates.
Please note, the results of this survey are irrelevant to the choice of People magazine
says Just Jared.
The list included 32 name of the famous actors and musicians. In the top 10 came out a few prominent candidates, and first place went to Sam Huanu, the performer of the role of Jamie Fraser in the television series “Outlander”, which, to the surprise of many, managed to get around the new Witcher, the on-screen Christian grey, Sam Winchester, and many others.
Top 10 sexiest men according to the version of Just Jared at the moment looks as follows:
Sam Chuan
Sebastian Stan
Henry Cavill
Jamie Dornan
Jared Padalecki
Chris Evans
Jensen Ackles
Jason Momoa
Jared Leto
Robert Pattinson