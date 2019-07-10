Top 10 States with the lowest cost of living
Life in accordance with the American dream means a sense of financial comfort and accommodation in a place that is not out of your budget, but you like. Despite the fact that the US economy is growing, many residents still have problems with paying bills and tend to move to regions that offer better job opportunities, lower tax burden and high quality of life.
Edition of CNBC determined which States currently are the most affordable to live in. The analysis was conducted on the basis of the subsistence level in the region, prices for housing, energy, food, and other popular goods and services.
The cost of living in the United States varies greatly from state to state. In large cities the cost of housing, food, tax burden and other daily expenses can be unaffordable for a person with average income. While in other regions the same income can provide a very comfortable life.
In the course of the study were evaluated all 50 States of the United States, by removing the index of the main costs — from buying products to housing.
Top 10 States with the lowest cost of living:
10. Wyoming
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 41 of 50
- The most expensive district: Laramie
- Average home value: $271 475
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2,49
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $of 12.61
- The average monthly energy bill: $130,86
- Average cost of doctor visit: $106,00
9. Indiana
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 42 of 50
- The most expensive area: Indianapolis
- Average home value: $250 625
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $1,51
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $11,80
- The average monthly energy bill: $184.40 and
- Average cost of doctor visit: $93,91
8. Kansas
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 43 out of 50
- The most expensive district: Manhattan
- Average home value: $311 911
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $1,39
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $of 11.04
- The average monthly energy bill: $179,18
- Average cost of doctor visit: $89,50
7. Tennessee
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 44 of 50
- The most expensive district: Nashville-Murfreesboro
- Average home value: $318 571
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $1,78
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $12,08
- The average monthly energy bill: $157,08
- Average cost of doctor visit: $94,52
6. Alabama
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 45 out of 50
- The most expensive district: mobile
- Average home value: $241 783
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2,32
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $a 9.96
- The average monthly energy bill: $192,98
- Average cost of doctor visit: $116,24
5. Michigan
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 46 of 50
- The most expensive district: Grand Rapids
- Average home value: $288 912
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $1,77
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $of 10.45
- The average monthly energy bill: $165,99
- Average cost of doctor visit: $96,94
4. Missouri
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 47 of 50
- The most expensive district: Kansas city
- Average home value: $276 197
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2,10
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $11,76
- The average monthly energy bill: $160,33
- Average cost of doctor visit: $94,24
3. Arkansas
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 48 of 50
- The most expensive district: little Rock
- Average home value: $339 778
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2.16 of
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $9,69
- The average monthly energy bill: $149,97
- Average cost of doctor visit: $114,28
2. Oklahoma
- Ranking among U.S. States for amount of subsistence: 49 of 50
- The most expensive district: Enid
- Average home value: $317 039
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2,03
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $10,42
- The average monthly energy bill: $163,78
- Average cost of doctor visit: $125,00
1. Mississippi
- Ranking among U.S. States in the amount of subsistence minimum: 50 from 50
- The most expensive district: Jackson
- Average home value: $275 509
- The price of half a gallon (about 1.9 liters) of milk: $2,90
- The cost of the ribeye steak: $9,73
- The average monthly energy bill: $127,10
- Average cost of doctor visit: $91,27