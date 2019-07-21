Top 10 US States with the highest crime rate

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

Based on data about violent crime, levels of incarceration, suicide and several other indicators, the publication 24/7 Wall St. ranked the States with the highest and lowest levels of crime.

Топ-10 штатов США с самым высоким уровнем преступности

Photo: Depositphotos

Edition of USA Today offers the top ten most violent and criminal regions of the United States.

10. Mississippi

The level of violent crime: 285,7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The murder rate of 8.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The ratio of imprisonment: 619 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 4,8%

9. South Carolina

The level of violent crime: 506,2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The murder rate: 7.8 per 100 000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 386 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,4%

8. Nevada

The level of violent crime: 555,9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate: 9.1 per 100 000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 451 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 4,6%

7. New Mexico

The level of violent crime: 783,5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The murder rate: 7.1 per 100,000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 344 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 4.9 per cent

6. Alabama

The level of violent crime: 524,2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate: 8.3 per 100,000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 486 per 100,000 residents

The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.9% of

5. Arkansas

The level of violent crime: 554,9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate of 8.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The ratio of imprisonment: 598 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,7%

4. Missouri

The level of violent crime: 530,3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Homicide rates: 9.8 per 100 000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 532 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,2%

3. Tn

The level of violent crime: 651,5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The murder rate: 7.8 per 100 000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 429 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.5% of

2. Alaska

The level of violent crime: 829 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate: 8.4 per 100,000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 258 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The unemployment rate in 2018: 6,6%

1. Louisiana

The level of violent crime: 557 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The homicide rate: 12.4 per 100 000 inhabitants

The ratio of imprisonment: 719 per 100 000 inhabitants

The unemployment rate in 2018: 4.9 per cent

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.