Top 10 US States with the highest crime rate
Based on data about violent crime, levels of incarceration, suicide and several other indicators, the publication 24/7 Wall St. ranked the States with the highest and lowest levels of crime.
Edition of USA Today offers the top ten most violent and criminal regions of the United States.
10. Mississippi
The level of violent crime: 285,7 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The murder rate of 8.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The ratio of imprisonment: 619 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 4,8%
9. South Carolina
The level of violent crime: 506,2 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The murder rate: 7.8 per 100 000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 386 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,4%
8. Nevada
The level of violent crime: 555,9 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The homicide rate: 9.1 per 100 000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 451 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 4,6%
7. New Mexico
The level of violent crime: 783,5 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The murder rate: 7.1 per 100,000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 344 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 4.9 per cent
6. Alabama
The level of violent crime: 524,2 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The homicide rate: 8.3 per 100,000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 486 per 100,000 residents
The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.9% of
5. Arkansas
The level of violent crime: 554,9 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The homicide rate of 8.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The ratio of imprisonment: 598 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,7%
4. Missouri
The level of violent crime: 530,3 per 100,000 inhabitants.
Homicide rates: 9.8 per 100 000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 532 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 3,2%
3. Tn
The level of violent crime: 651,5 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The murder rate: 7.8 per 100 000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 429 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 3.5% of
2. Alaska
The level of violent crime: 829 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The homicide rate: 8.4 per 100,000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 258 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The unemployment rate in 2018: 6,6%
1. Louisiana
The level of violent crime: 557 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The homicide rate: 12.4 per 100 000 inhabitants
The ratio of imprisonment: 719 per 100 000 inhabitants
The unemployment rate in 2018: 4.9 per cent