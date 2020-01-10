Top 1000 boxers of all time 1% consists of Ukrainians
Among fans and representatives of Boxing there was a lot of talk about the “Fighter of the year”, “Decade” and even “All time”.
Contributed to a difficult dilemma and a popular website, World Boxing News, making a rather controversial ranking, based on calculations Boxrec.
In best 1000 boxers were nine Ukrainians 0.9% of the entire list.
In the present ranking, Sergey Derevyanchenko and Vyacheslav Glazkov, who were only contenders for the championship belt, while the world Champions Andriy Kotelnik, Yuriy Nuzhnenko, and Vyacheslav Senchenko, Oleksandr gvozdik Artem Dalakian place in the ranking was not.
The best of our boxers – Wladimir Klitschko is located on the 37th place, and Alexander Usyk closed the first hundred.
The inconsistency of ranking highlights the occupied space in this Muhammad Ali – only the fifth.
Top 10 ranking and the place of Ukrainians in it.
- Floyd Mayweather (years of speech 1996-2017)
- Manny Pacquiao (1995–present).
- Carlos Monzon (1963-1977)
- Sugar Ray Robinson (1940-1965)
- Muhammad Ali (1960-1981)
- Joe Louis (1934-1951)
- Bernard Hopkins (1988-2016)
- Archie Moore (1935-1963)
- Oscar De La Hoya (1992-2008)
- Julio Cesar Chavez (1980-2005)
- …37 Wladimir Klitschko (1996-2017)
- …100 Oleksandr Usyk (2013–present)
- …113 Vasyl Lomachenko (2013–present)
- …139 Vitali Klitschko (1996-2012)
- …354 Viktor Postol (2007-present).
- …379 Louis “Kid” Kaplan (1918-1933)
- …808 Sergey Derevyanchenko (2014-present)
- …933 Vyacheslav Glazkov (2009-2016)
- …960 Vladimir Sidorenko (2001-2010)