Top 15 cities where it is cheaper to buy a house than to rent
Having your own home is a big part of the American dream. Those renters may think that buying a house is simply beyond our capabilities.
GOBankingRates examined the real estate market of major cities across the country and found 31, where housing is cheaper to buy than to rent. Below are the top 15 of them.
The average monthly rent in the U.S. is $ 1 477, and the average mortgage payment is $1 504 USD.
15. Anchorage, AK
- Monthly rent: $ 1,817
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 1 708
Families pay on average $ 109 less per month than renters, although anchorage has the fifth largest payment on the mortgage. If you are planning to move to anchorage to buy a house, make sure that you have a job or resources on which to live. The Department of labor and workforce development state of Alaska warns people from moving to Alaska without enough money to live on while they look for work.
14. Jacksonville, FL
- Monthly rent: $ 1,259
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 1137
Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida by population. Jacksonville is on the Atlantic ocean, and the river St. John flows through the middle, attracting tourists to relax. The average home price in Jacksonville is $ 219 000, and the homeowners pay an average of $122 less per month than renters.
13. Norfolk, VA
- Monthly rent: $ 1292
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 1 142
The average house price in Norfolk is $220 000, making it one of the most popular cities in this list. If you pay a mortgage in Norfolk, you pay about $150 a month less than in the case of a lease.
12. Milwaukee
- Monthly rent: $ 1,051
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 890
Milwaukee has the fifth largest average price of the property at $ 129 900, but the city also has the second highest property tax -2,56%. Regardless, you will still pay an average of 161, the dollar less per month for housing, if you will own them, not rent.
11. Columbia, South Carolina
- Monthly rent: $ 1,125
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 963
You can save $ 162 a month, buying a house in Colombia, not rent it. The average home price $ 189 900 will take $ 37 980 for a down payment — less than in most cities of this study.
10. Buffalo, New York
- Monthly rent: $ 942
- Monthly mortgage payment: 776 $
In Buffalo you will spend on average $166 per month less if you pay a mortgage, not rent. This is despite the fact that the city has the highest property tax of all in this list — of 2.72% and the fifth lowest rents.
9. Silver Spring, MD
- Monthly rent: $ 2236
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 2,047
Despite the fourth-largest rent and the average home price $ 425 000, rent in this city is more expensive than buying a mortgage house.
8. Indianapolis
- Monthly rental: $ 139 1
- Monthly mortgage payment: 943 $
Homeowners in Indianapolis can save an average of $ 196 per month compared with renters.
7. Memphis, Tn
- Monthly rent: $ 855
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 652
Despite the fact that Memphis has the second highest average monthly rent, you will still pay $ 203 per month more than buying. With the third highest average price on real estate only $ 105 000, Memphis — a great bargain for homeowners.
6. Aurora, Colorado
- Monthly rent: 1 910 $
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 1706
Aurora is the fifth largest rent of all the cities on this list, and the average monthly rents for $ 204 higher than the average monthly mortgage. The city has the fifth largest average price of housing in the amount of $365 000, but due to the rate of property tax in the amount of 0.70%, the second — largest among all cities in the list — it is not included in the five most high mortgage payments.
5. Toledo, Oh
- Monthly rent: $ 795
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 583
At Toledo the lowest average rent of all the cities, but even with cheap rent, you’d better buy a house. The city has the second lowest average house price in 84 900 $.
4. Saint Paul, Mn
- Monthly rent: $ 1 494
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 1268
In Saint Paul homeowners pay on average of $226 less than the tenants. This city is especially attractive to young buyers, as the average age is 33 years, and 40% of residents are not married.
3. Santa Ana, CA
- Monthly rent: $ 2731
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 2484
Even with the second highest average price of housing of $ 544 444, you will still save $247 per month if you buy your home.
2. Cleveland
- Monthly rent: $ 857
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 579
The average mortgage of $ 278 per month less than the average rent. Cleveland also has the lowest average house price in $79 900, this means that for a down payment, you need only $ 15 980.
1. Baltimore
- Monthly rent: $ 1 286
- Monthly mortgage payment: $ 978
In Baltimore you will save an average of $ 308 per month if buy a house, not rent it. This saves you $ 3696 per year and $ 110 880 for a 30-year mortgage. In Baltimore is to buy rather than rent.