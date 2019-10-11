Top 15 cities where you can buy a house cheaper than $250 000

October 11, 2019

More than half of Americans believe that now is an opportune time to purchase a home. The survey was conducted by the national Association of realtors. However, the survey showed that people with higher incomes more than people with lower incomes, I believe that it is now possible to buy a house.

Топ-15 городов, где можно купить жилье дешевле $250 000

“Not surprisingly, as incomes rise, the home buying process is becoming less tangible,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of realtors. Taking into consideration that the average house price in the U.S. is $289 000 dollars, also no wonder that people who have low wages, are unlikely to think that now is the best time to buy a home. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t affordable housing.

Edition GOBankingRates found 15 cities where the average cost of a home lower than the national average and the quality of life is at the appropriate level. It’s one thing to find a cheap house, and another to find a cheap house in an area with low crime rate, affordable cost of living and the many amenities. The study examined the major U.S. cities where the average cost of housing is less than $250,000 on the basis of the online database on real estate Zillow for 2019. The study also was reviewed by several other criteria:

  • Assessment of the level of life
  • The average income
  • The level of crimes per 1000 residents
  • The unemployment rate among residents aged 20 to 64 years
  • The percentage of the population living below the poverty line
  • The annual cost of living

15. Lubbock, Texas

The average cost of housing in 2019: $192 284

The quality of life index: 78

Average yearly income: $47 326

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.1 percent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 15,05%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: of 5.23

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 40,16

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 972,04

14. Edinburg, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $189 394

The quality of life index: 84

Average annual income: $45 038

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 5,2%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 16,16%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,32

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 38,41

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 902,63

13. El Paso, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $181 938

The quality of life index: 79

Average annual income: $44 431

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.5 percent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 12.3% of

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,87

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 18,89

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 584,80

12. Amarillo, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $196 590

The quality of life index: 78

Average annual income: $51 198

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3,5%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: the 11.04%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 7,6

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 44,04

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 273,25

11. Garland, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $223 212

The quality of life index: 79

Average annual income: $55 637

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: of 9.79%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,15

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 30,24

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 900,66

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

The average cost of housing in 2019: $166 539

The quality of life index: 76

Average annual income: $45 853

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.5 percent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: a 12.03%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,59

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: of 31.91

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 251,49

9. Corpus Christi, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $213 000

The quality of life index: 80

Average annual income: $53 626

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.8 per cent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 10.5 percent

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 7,28

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 36,28

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 741,79

8. McAllen, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $216 250

The quality of life index: 85

Average annual income: $45 057

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 7%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 15,05%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1,46

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 28.08

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 863,44

7. Abilene, TX

The average cost of housing in 2019: $190 475

The quality of life index: 83

Average annual income: $46 093

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.1 percent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 10,94%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1000 inhabitants: 5,3

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: to 30.62

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 591,34

6. Joliet, Il

The average cost of housing in 2019: $169 927

The quality of life index: 71

Average annual income: $63 359

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.8% in

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,69%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,64

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: of 17, 77

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18 450,28

5. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The average cost of housing in 2019: $170 111

The quality of life index: 76

Average annual income: $56 828

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3.8 per cent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8 and 18%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2,8

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 37,45

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 843,65

4. Port Saint Lucie, FL

The average cost of housing in 2019: $247 748

The quality of life index: 81

Average annual income: $54 046

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.3 per cent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8,06%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 0,98

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: at 11.23

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 360,85

3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The average cost of housing in 2019: $231 925

The quality of life index: 73

Average annual income: $56 714

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3.2 percent

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,92%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: a 4.53

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 28,74

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 090,76

2. Sterling Heights, Mi

The average cost of housing in 2019: $ 211 950

The quality of life index: 80

Average annual income: $62 344

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4,7%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,81%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1,91

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 11,4

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 982,22

1. Aurora, Illinois

The average cost of housing in 2019: $217 813

The quality of life index: 72

Average annual income: $ 66 848

The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 5,9%

The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8,33%

The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2,58

The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 13,36

The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18 054,13

