Top 15 cities where you can buy a house cheaper than $250 000
More than half of Americans believe that now is an opportune time to purchase a home. The survey was conducted by the national Association of realtors. However, the survey showed that people with higher incomes more than people with lower incomes, I believe that it is now possible to buy a house.
“Not surprisingly, as incomes rise, the home buying process is becoming less tangible,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of realtors. Taking into consideration that the average house price in the U.S. is $289 000 dollars, also no wonder that people who have low wages, are unlikely to think that now is the best time to buy a home. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t affordable housing.
Edition GOBankingRates found 15 cities where the average cost of a home lower than the national average and the quality of life is at the appropriate level. It’s one thing to find a cheap house, and another to find a cheap house in an area with low crime rate, affordable cost of living and the many amenities. The study examined the major U.S. cities where the average cost of housing is less than $250,000 on the basis of the online database on real estate Zillow for 2019. The study also was reviewed by several other criteria:
- Assessment of the level of life
- The average income
- The level of crimes per 1000 residents
- The unemployment rate among residents aged 20 to 64 years
- The percentage of the population living below the poverty line
- The annual cost of living
15. Lubbock, Texas
The average cost of housing in 2019: $192 284
The quality of life index: 78
Average yearly income: $47 326
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.1 percent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 15,05%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: of 5.23
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 40,16
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 972,04
14. Edinburg, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $189 394
The quality of life index: 84
Average annual income: $45 038
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 5,2%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 16,16%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,32
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 38,41
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 902,63
13. El Paso, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $181 938
The quality of life index: 79
Average annual income: $44 431
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.5 percent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 12.3% of
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,87
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 18,89
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 584,80
12. Amarillo, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $196 590
The quality of life index: 78
Average annual income: $51 198
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3,5%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: the 11.04%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 7,6
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 44,04
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 273,25
11. Garland, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $223 212
The quality of life index: 79
Average annual income: $55 637
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: of 9.79%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,15
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 30,24
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 900,66
10. Fort Wayne, Indiana
The average cost of housing in 2019: $166 539
The quality of life index: 76
Average annual income: $45 853
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.5 percent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: a 12.03%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,59
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: of 31.91
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 251,49
9. Corpus Christi, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $213 000
The quality of life index: 80
Average annual income: $53 626
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.8 per cent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 10.5 percent
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 7,28
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 36,28
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 741,79
8. McAllen, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $216 250
The quality of life index: 85
Average annual income: $45 057
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 7%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 15,05%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1,46
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 28.08
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $16 863,44
7. Abilene, TX
The average cost of housing in 2019: $190 475
The quality of life index: 83
Average annual income: $46 093
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4.1 percent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 10,94%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1000 inhabitants: 5,3
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: to 30.62
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 591,34
6. Joliet, Il
The average cost of housing in 2019: $169 927
The quality of life index: 71
Average annual income: $63 359
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.8% in
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,69%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 3,64
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: of 17, 77
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18 450,28
5. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
The average cost of housing in 2019: $170 111
The quality of life index: 76
Average annual income: $56 828
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3.8 per cent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8 and 18%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2,8
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 37,45
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 843,65
4. Port Saint Lucie, FL
The average cost of housing in 2019: $247 748
The quality of life index: 81
Average annual income: $54 046
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 6.3 per cent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8,06%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 0,98
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: at 11.23
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 360,85
3. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
The average cost of housing in 2019: $231 925
The quality of life index: 73
Average annual income: $56 714
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 3.2 percent
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,92%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: a 4.53
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 28,74
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $17 090,76
2. Sterling Heights, Mi
The average cost of housing in 2019: $ 211 950
The quality of life index: 80
Average annual income: $62 344
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 4,7%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 7,81%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 1,91
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 11,4
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $19 982,22
1. Aurora, Illinois
The average cost of housing in 2019: $217 813
The quality of life index: 72
Average annual income: $ 66 848
The unemployment rate in age from 20 to 64 years: 5,9%
The percentage of people living below the poverty line: 8,33%
The ratio of violent crimes per 1,000 residents: 2,58
The ratio of property crimes per 1,000 residents: 13,36
The annual cost of living (excluding housing): $18 054,13