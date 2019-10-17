Top 15 companies that will help pay for College tuition
It is no secret that College is expensive and debt on student loans is higher than ever. But the good news is that some companies decided to help its employees get an education, helping them to partially or completely pay the tuition.
Chipotle recently announced that it will offer free tuition to all employees who have worked for the company for 120 days or more. Employees can choose the University of Arizona or University of Bellevue.
Many other companies across the country provide their employees with assistance in training.
From Starbucks to Chipotle and Fidelity Investments, here are 15 companies that help their employees obtain a degree.
1. Chipotle offers free training to all employees who worked in the company for 120 days.
Benefits available to workers on part-time and full-time work. These include assistance in training, discounts on classes and credit for workplace training.
2. In UPS workers are part-time can receive up to $ 25,000 for school attendance.
The program of educational grants UPS began in 1999 and during this time took 113 thousand employees, for training which, in total, paid more than $187 million. UPS pays for the education of employees working both full and part-time.
In addition, the company allocates $300 million a year on training and education of employees within the organization.
3. Wells Fargo pays employees up to $ 5,000 per year for training costs.
Wells Fargo is the third largest Bank in the United States and strives to provide its “team members” benefits , 401 (k) plan and the annual compensation for training up to $5,000.
The Bank also offers scholarships to children of working ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 3,000.
4. Smucker’s offers reimbursement for continuing education in College.
The next time you are enjoying a jar of strawberry jelly Smucker’s, think about finding a job at The JM Smucker Company, one of the most iconic American companies.
According to their web site, Smucker’s offers compensation for the continuation of College classes, if the company is approved them. They also offer a scholarship program for 10 children a year for $ 3,000.
5. Employees Starbucksemployed part-or full time will receive 100% payment to obtain a bachelor’s degree at the University of Arizona.
Starbucks collaborates with Arizona state University and covers the training of their employees from any state of America. Starbucks gives its employees the opportunity to choose from dozens of their interest in the online course, pass them on the schedule, and the company will pay for everything. The company may also pay the tuition for a full bachelor’s program to provide employees with higher education and career advancement.
6. Employees of Walmart and Sam’s Club can expect a 15% pay their entire College tuition.
If you work at Walmart (or Sam’s Club) and register for courses at American public University or American military University and you (plus relevant family members) can receive a grant that will cover up to 15% of your entire training.
7. Employees of Verizon can count on $ 8000 a year for tuition.
Besides the fact that Verizon is one of the leading mobile communications companies in America, it offers excellent package of compensation. According to their web site, in 2017, they gave their employees assistance in the amount of $ 77 million.
8. Bank of America reimburses employees up to $ 250 for 5 courses related to work.
Program Bank of America can cover not only tuition, but also textbooks and other education expenses.
9. Employees of Fidelity Investments can receive up to $ 10,000 per year.
Fidelity Investments offers a generous programme of learning support. With the approval of the supervisor, together with evidence of course work in an accredited University or College, employee Fidelity may receive up to $ 10,000 per year.
10. Employees of Comcast, who are trained, every year, paid $ 5 250.
According to the NBCUniversal program students can receive up to $ 5250 per year, if they have the right to participate in the grant program for the development of leaders.
11. Employees of Disney can visit online College courses for free.
Disney Aspire is an initiative of a company that offers its employees compensation for training.
In 2018 Disney invested in the program $ 50 million. More than 80,000 hourly employees will be eligible for benefits Aspire, which include assistance in obtaining of diplomas of secondary education, courses in College, and even professional skills.
12. Employees of Best Buy may be partially compensated.
Assistance program training Best Buy allows employees working full-time who have worked for at least six months, receive up to $ 3 500 per year for study at undergraduate and up to $ 5 250 for graduate studies.
13. Employees of AT & T can get up to $ 20 000 for their bachelor’s degree.
AT & T provides to staff members to $ 5 250 per year for training, while the limit is $ 20,000 for undergraduate students and $ 25,000 for graduates.
14. Oracle offers tuition to employees.
Oracle, a company specializing in computer technologies and is located in Redwood city, California, annually provides compensation for tuition of $ 2500 5. They have branches all over the country (and the world), so, regardless of your location, you have the opportunity to receive compensation for teaching in the school.
15. BP pays for almost all training for its staff.
BP covers the costs of staff training full time up to 90%.