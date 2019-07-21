Top 20 cities in the USA where you can buy a house for less than $100 thousand
Dream of owning a home becomes less affordable for many Americans. In large bustling urban centres it is difficult to buy affordable housing, even in the modest version you pay a million dollars if we are talking about metropolis. But for those who are ready to leave the big city and live in their own house, there are several cities where one might go.
A new study from GOBankingRates has identified the 20 U.S. cities where you can buy a house cheaper than $ 100,000. Just was studied 7,000 cities and towns of the country, then the list was reduced to 372 towns where the average house price was 100 thousand dollars and less. For the best twenty determined the rating based on the total number of crimes per 1,000 inhabitants, the standard of living of the city, the number of school districts, the best in every state.
Here are the twenty cities where you can buy a relatively cheap house and live in a safe and attractive place. Could be worth a look.
20. Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Average house price: $62 500
- Best school district K-12: 0
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 33,13
- The assessment of quality of life: 60
19. Flint, Mi
- Average house price: $39 900
- Best school district K-12: 0
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 48,01
- The assessment of quality of life: 55
18. Altoona, PA
- Average house price: $89 900
- Best school district K-12: 0
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 24,2
- The assessment of quality of life: 71
17. Yuklid, Ohio
- Average house price: $77 500
- Best school district K-12: 0
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 33,37
- The assessment of quality of life: 69
16. Dayton, Oh
- Average house price: $67 270
- Best school district K-12: 2
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 52,4
- The assessment of quality of life: 60
15. Mansfield, Ohio
- Average house price: $77 000
- Best school district K-12: 2
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: of 57.19
- The assessment of quality of life: 67
14. Roseville, Mi
- Average house price: $94 900
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 38,61
- The assessment of quality of life: 76
13. Lawton, Oklahoma
- Average house price: $99 000
- Best school district K-12: 3
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 48, 97mm
- The assessment of quality of life: 71
12. Marion, Indiana
- Average house price: $72 900
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: from 40.77
- The assessment of quality of life: 68
11. Erie, PA
- Average house price: $79 945
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: of 26.56
- The assessment of quality of life: 67
10. Florissant, Mo
- Average house price: $99 000
- Best school district K-12: 0
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 22,22
- The assessment of quality of life: 80
9. Muncie, Indiana
- Average house price: $72 750
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: of 43.16
- The assessment of quality of life: 70
8. Anderson, Indiana
- Average house price: $64 900
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 48,77
- The assessment of quality of life: 69
7. Akron, Oh
- Average house price: $69 900
- Best school district K-12: 2
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 50,17
- The assessment of quality of life: 69
6. Elyria, Ohio
- Average house price: $97 000
- Best school district K-12: 2
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 24,81
- The assessment of quality of life: 73
5. Lansing, Mi
- Average house price: $84 100
- Best school district K-12: 4
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 42,35
- The assessment of quality of life: 63
4. Lorain, Ohio
- Average house price: $79 400
- Best school district K-12: 3
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: from 37.47
- The assessment of quality of life: 65
3. Toledo, Oh
- Average house price: $79 000
- Best school district K-12: 5
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: 51,33
- The assessment of quality of life: 62
2. Youngstown, Oh
- Average house price: $39 900
- Best school district K-12: 1
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: of 43.48
- The assessment of quality of life: 65
1. Richmond, Indiana
- Average house price: $82 900
- Best school district K-12: 2
- Crimes per 1,000 residents: of 4.23
- The assessment of quality of life: 70