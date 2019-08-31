TOP 3 garment, which can ruin health
Many women, paying tribute to fashion, often bring their health to the victim. Today we’ll talk about what not to do in any case.
1. High heel
Undoubtedly, a woman’s foot on the heel looks more elegant and attractive, especially for men’s eyes. But, dear ladies, how nice to pull from their feet, those terrible shoes that tormented you all day. Listen to the experts who recommend to the security of your legs wide, stable heel, the height of which should not exceed 5 cm. Constant wearing of shoes with high heels, sooner or later will lead to the development of flat feet, deformities of the fingers, may appear cramps and constant tiredness of the feet. For this reason, for everyday life choose a comfortable shoes, and stilettos leave for the holidays.
2. Thong panties
Been written many times that wearing such type of underwear entails a series of diseases: yeast infections, urethritis and other troubles with the genitourinary system. Very often, this linen is made of artificial fabrics that are still in the additives can cause skin irritation and ingrown hairs. Remember that narrow strip is the perfect bridge for the transition of infection from the anus to the vagina. Use only in rare cases g-string, preference still give the underwear made of natural fabrics, moreover, properly selected size.
3. Corsets
Even as erotic lingerie, this attribute of female clothes can harm the body. But some women manage to wear corsets to practice strength training (to avoid expanding waistline), or to produce a “wasp” waist. Prolonged compression of internal organs from wearing a corset leads to poor circulation, the weakening of the spine (why would he hold back if there is each corset). Besides, this item of women’s wardrobe suffer from heart, lungs, stomach. Women in corsets often fainted.