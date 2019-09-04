Top 3 mistakes when losing weight
In the quest to lose weight as quickly as possible and at any cost we have often permitted a lot of mistakes, some of which may have a very negative impact on the health and condition of the body. In order to avoid them, you must first know what is wrong. Nutritionist Helen Cullen, who previously called the products that will help women to preserve the beauty and youthfulness as long as possible, said on his page on Instagram, as straineth without harm to health.
Error 1
Hunger strike. When we go to the water, begin to distract their thoughts about food, i.e. ignore the hunger.
If the body is starving, you should always eat. Body signals about hunger in the moment when he needs the nutrients when the material for building new cells.
Error 2
Low-calorie food. When instead of eating nutritious food the girl goes on a low-calorie, in the hope that this will help her to lose weight.
⠀ A simple example: look at the elephant, and he eats low-calorie food. Always. But to satisfy his hunger, he needs a certain amount of calories. And if your body need, for example, 1000 calories to stave off hunger, you can still get them. And no matter what you chew.
Your task is to eat any product just to satisfy your hunger. It is this food good for your body.
Error 3
The pursuit of speed weight loss. Everyone is their own. The desire to lose weight quickly is always from the head, the body cannot jump above their capabilities. If you ignore it and consciously give up eating when you’re hungry, weight loss will not happen. The body, on the contrary will accumulate calories.