TOP 5 cars of the Tokyo motor show
Japan always surprise us with their cars for the domestic market, one unlike any other in the world, as well as a rigorous and rational approach to the design of the rest of the world.
So the Tokyo motor show occupies a separate place in the schedule for the visit.
Before the opening, you know exactly what you’re in for something unusual.
And we decided to make a TOP 5 of the most interesting novelties of the coming Tokyo motor show. Its opening will take place on 23 October 2019.
As modern cars increasingly becoming necessary technologies available, and not design and luxury in the first place was the concept from Toyota.
Model called the LQ is a continuation of the development of another concept, presented in Los Angelese at CES 2017. The model is equipped with a fully electric powertrain with a range of up to 300 km, the automatic piloting and a new version of artificial intelligence, which in Japan was left of the name Yui.
Artificial intelligence is responsible for communicating the driver with the car, as well as its settings. For example, Yui is able to choose music preferences of the owner, to set the temperature, volume, suggesting possible destinations, control the degree of fatigue of the driver. In addition, using a system of projection optics in front of the AI will be able to point to holes in the asphalt, to display the tips directly on the road and so on.
The runner-up future electric car from Nissan, is built on a database of known Leaf patterns. In addition to the expected stylish design, compact sitikar will receive a unique system through which he can share the accumulated energy.
The design of the compact crossover have paid special attention to. It combines modern, futuristic and classic Japanese art.
About the power plant while the company says nothing, but we can assume that Nissan IMk will receive a power reserve of more than 300 km, capacity of about 150 horsepower and a host of electronic assistants. In addition, the designers paid much attention to the comfort of the passengers, promising a spacious interior, despite its small size. Also, the car is permanently connected to the wireless network of the fifth generation, which will provide tight integration with cloud services.
Three leaders closes the unusual concept from Mitsubishi. The company decided to go beyond their own norms and is preparing a unique crossover with the body of the Roadster called Mi-Tech.
The concept is a symbiosis of bold design solutions, the company’s innovations in the approach to creation of cars as well as new technologies in power plants. Judging by the early images, the model will be a compact size, open roof, as well as multimedia system projecting the image onto the windshield.
But the main feature will be a hybrid gas turbine. The basis four electric motors-one at each wheel, and the compact gas turbine motor as generator. Dynamic and power characteristics are not reported.
In the fourth place, there was a whole lineup of new models from Daihatsu.
The company has decided to bring to market a new model of kei-cars in a fun cartoony manner, and with equally interesting names. 23 Oct 2019 Tokyo motor show will be presented of the model: the crossover Waku Waku, sextuple microvan Wai Wai tourist Shuttle Ico Ico and truck Tsumu Tsumu.
All these models feature a single cartoon concept design, compact size and economical power plants. While details of the technical part are kept secret. But judging by the appearance – it will be a new modular platform with broad capabilities scale and layout of the body. The engine lineup will be represented by small engines, hybrids and perhaps electric motors.
The top five in our ranking closes unique unmanned house on wheels.
Erwin Hymer, the company specialized in mobile homes, will introduce the concept of Galileo. As explained in the company, they will present a modular platform for different add-ons. Its feature will be the Autonomous control system of the fifth level, a complete lack of steering control, as well as the possibility of individual configuration of the internal space of the house on wheels.
Using the new concept is a leading manufacturer of motorhomes trying to rethink the notion of home on wheels. People will be able to rent one or another body, suitable to the requirements of their journey.
Even a trip to another city will be easier, and they won’t need to look for a place to stay overnight.