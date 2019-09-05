Top 5 dangerous eating habits called experts
Experts published a list of the most common food habits that can harm human health.
1. The food at the computer
Doctors warn that eating, snacking at the computer can cause the development of various diseases, including Oncology. It’s all in the process of chewing food — people just do not chew. Passionate about the job, he does not think about food and food enters the stomach almost without chewing. Additionally with keyboard, which is not so often rubbed in the mouth can get various microorganisms.
2. Food on the move
Experts have determined that eating while driving or standing may trigger the development of diabetes. When eating on the go, accelerates the movement of food through the digestive tract. And as for processing food the body requires a certain time, during movement and acceleration of movement of food that disrupts the digestive tract. This way of eating is good for those who want to gain extra pounds.
3. Receiving cold food
Cold food slows down the biochemical processes in the digestive tract, which slows digestion and leads to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.
4. Eating out
Warn physicians, such foods most often contaminated with phthalates, which can cause the development of various negative processes: cancer of the breast, disorders of the endocrine, nervous, reproductive systems, obesity etc. it is Proved that street food contains 35% more hazardous chemicals.
5. Snack sandwiches
Especially dangerous in this respect, loved by many salami sandwiches, which is saturated in simple carbohydrates and fats. All this contributes to a sharp increase in the level of glucose in the blood, and then, after a short time the sugar begins to drop, and the person again wakes up hungry. It is a vicious circle, whereby people overeating and gaining weight. Do not forget about the various additives and flavor enhancers included in the composition of sausages, which do not add to human health.