Top 5 foods for beautiful and radiant skin
Expert listed what foods should be included in the diet for youthfulness and beauty
Beauty comes from within – it is an irrefutable axiom that everyone knows. This means that our diet and lifestyle directly associated with appearance. What products for beautiful and radiant skin to include in the diet told on the page in Instagram nutritionist Natalia Makienko.
Products can really how to treat, and to be a poison in certain cases. For example, a harmless and useful for the reproductive system in tomatoes, often need to eliminate psoriasis.
What I should add, if You want to keep the skin young, tone, health, complexion + to get rid of redness/rash?
Top 5 products-the”helper” for beautiful skin:
- Water and salt
The water and any drinks not to replace it. 30 ml per 1 kg of Your weight + the extra 150-200 ml each caffeine drink/glass of alcohol (which is better to reduce in the diet). Salt often seek to exclude, but without it the fluid balance impossible. The average recommended serving per day, 1/4 tsp salt (pink/Navy/Himalayan, etc.)
- Omega-3, omega-6
The essential component of the diet— essential fatty acids omega-3, omega-6. But in the right proportions (omega-6 should be less). Polyunsaturated fats are important for women’s health. And women’s health = beautiful hair, skin, nails! Choose olive oil, Flaxseed oil, walnut oil, nuts, seeds, sunflower seeds, avocado and salmon (need fat varieties of red fish).
- Protein
Protein at least 1 meal a day (fish/Turkey/eggs/seafood). Yes, a full complex of amino acids can only be obtained through protein in the ideal of the animal. But for vegetarians, too, is red lentils.
- Egg yolk
A very feminine product and powerful antioxidant. Gone are the days when it was thrown, and myths about its dangers are denied, thankfully.
- Fiber
Fiber is a food “good” microorganisms and guarantee a healthy bowel. Cereals, fruits, vegetables, nuts, greens — Your daily food groups.
Plus an important point out of all points a dream. Sleep is my norm for many — a dream. Important the sleep interval for our beauty: from 00.00 to 04.00. Try to always go to 00.00 and sleep at least this “temporary plug”.