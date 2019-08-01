Top 5 foods that cause cellulite
Such an unpleasant and ugly phenomenon of cellulite is structural changes in subcutaneous adipose tissue. On cellulite formation affects not only the nutrition, but it plays a very important role. On his page in Instagram nutritionist Elena Cullen listed a list of products that contribute to “orange peel”.
The expert noted that the rejection of these products do not eliminate cellulite immediately. The approach needs to be holistic — body wrap, massage, contrast shower to improve skin microcirculation, as well as Smoking cessation, active rest, enough sleep and movement.
1. Caffeine and it contains: coffee, strong tea, cocoa, Cola.
This substance energizes in small quantities. In excess of caffeine disrupts the blood supply. In the end, subcutaneous tissue, and so suffering from disruption of the microcirculation when taking coffee, will enhance the formation of cellulite.
2. Sweets, food containing sugar: chocolate, candy, sweet carbonated drinks.
Their use leads to a constantly high level of glucose in the blood, in response, increasing the synthesis of insulin. It is this hormone enhances the formation of fat in subcutaneous adipose tissue. In addition, the sugar in excessive flow may damage the surface of the vessels and reducing their elasticity. This is manifested in the form of swelling and increased cellulite.
3. Salt.
Its excessive intake leads to fluid retention in the body and increases the swelling, and this is the first stage in the formation of cellulite.
4. Semi-finished products and fast food.
These foods have a high glycemic index and affect the body the same as sugar. In addition, they contain a large number of flavors, colors, sweeteners — additives cause a disturbance of the blood and lymph circulation.
5. Alcohol.
Almost all alcoholic drinks stimulate excessive synthesis of estrogen. This is a female sexual hormone which stimulates the deposition of fat and cellulite (which is why women are more likely to suffer from cellulite).