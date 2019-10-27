Top 5 issues that concern futurists
Every day technology increasingly affect every aspect of our life making it easier and simpler. However, the rapid development of science and technology raises serious questions about the future of humanity.
Famous futurologists there are five main problems facing our civilization is 30-50 years.
Artificial intelligence
Opinions of scientists about artificial intelligence is highly controversial. Supporters of the technology such as Elon Musk or Adam Cheyer, think cars, able to learn and to make a “deliberate” actions in a constantly changing external world, indispensable for solving the most difficult tasks.
For example, Cheyer, who many call a magician and a genius, has developed a unique system of Siri for voice communication gadget and people. Neil Jacobstein from Singularity University firmly believe that without the use of AI and robotics are indispensable for the development of medicine, technology, industry and other sectors of the economy.
At the same time, the British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has repeatedly warned that the creation of a full-fledged AI “threatens the very existence of the human race”. No doubt the fact that to stop the development of artificial intelligence is impossible, and sooner or later technology will change our lives beyond recognition.
Education
Knowledge is power. This popular expression will be particularly relevant in the future, according to futurologists. In the conditions of ubiquitous automation, when robots will replace humans in the most time-consuming processes and “squeeze out” of many professions, intelligence and the ability to quickly learn new skills will become vital for a person.
Today inventors and scientists develop methods to enhance the capabilities of the human brain, and educational institutions open new educational directions.
Phil Noseworthy, head of the specialized company Switch L + D training and development, helping people to improve their professional and intellectual level.
Tan Le, founder bioinformaticists and technology company, EMOTIV, has been studying the human brain and the creation of wearable EEG devices. And the company Ilona Mask NeuraLink ready to test on humans its innovative device to connect the brain to the computer, which will provide “superhuman capabilities for knowledge acquisition”.
Big Data
According to futurists, the effective use of data may be the only solution to many global challenges, including the provision of food and medical care the growing world population, energy supply and even the prevention of global warming. The emergence of machine learning techniques has considerably simplified the collection and processing of huge volumes of information transmitted via the Internet from different devices.
However, there is a downside. Company specializing in the collection of data cannot always guarantee their protection. In addition, to the confidential information have access to law enforcement and government, which can use it to their advantage, not to mention the scammers and cybercriminals.
Mike Walsh, head of the international consulting company Tomorrow, looks far into the future, and uses an anthropological approach to the study of revolutionary changes in human behavior. According to renowned speaker and futurist, regulation of Big Data is one of the most pressing problems of the near future.
FinTech
The introduction of new technologies such as the blockchain, radically changed our interaction with money and banking institutions. If you had to stand in a queue in the local offices to pay bills, to cash a check or apply for a loan today, almost all financial transactions you can perform using your mobile phone or home computer through a special service such as Paypal.
Many futurists help to prepare for the cashless future. Ayesha Hanna, a specialist in the use of AI, has written his first book on the impact of FinTech on the traditional financial system, back in 2007.
According to experts, you need to accept the fact that new technologies somehow change almost all aspects of our daily lives. And the government, which rationally took advantage and innovation capability, opening up a new way for the economic development of their countries.
Clean energy
The era of fossil fuels will end in the next few decades, experts say. The sooner humanity will begin to take steps to find new sources of energy, the fewer mistakes will be made in economic policies and less destruction will our ecosystem.
According to Peter Sahana, analysis of the American Corporation Stratfor, the development of new solutions in the field of solar energy and other renewable energy sources is the main task of modern researchers and technology companies. But entrepreneur and academic Vivek Wadhwa stresses the importance of “clean” energy for the development of States with a weak economy.