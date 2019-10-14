Top 5 most dangerous health folk remedies
Top 5 most dangerous for human health folk remedies made up of relevant experts. These dubious methods and recommendations that are passed in families from grandmothers, according to experts, can lead to the opposite effect.
The leader of the rating was the Council breathing during colds and flu over cooked potatoes, covering head with a towel. Experts say that this type of treatment dangerous broncho-and laryngospasm, as well as burns of the mucous membranes of the mouth and nose and even eyes. To use this method in the tracheitis, bronchitis, and sore throat absolutely contraindicated. In second place is the recommendation to coat the burn with oil or urine. In this type of damage, the primary task is to reduce the degree of burn and the fat blocks the access of oxygen and other drugs. When this urine can and does infect the wound. Next in the ranking is urine therapy. Experts call this type of treatment pseudoscience and claim that there is not a single disease, which could be cured with the help of this tool. Do not forget that urine is an unwanted biological material, which gets rid of the body, it contains the provoking infection bacteria.
In fourth place is the recommendation to use heartburn soda. This inorganic compound can actually neutralize acid in the stomach, but after that it increases. The more often you use this method, the higher the risk of inflammation. Closes the rating Board to use for weight loss herbal teas. These beverages typically have a diuretic effect. Eventually, the person loses fat reserves and water. Experts say that to lose weight only with sport and healthy eating.