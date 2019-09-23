Top 5 safe ways to clean ears
The ear is the organ that can self-clean at the expense of their sebaceous glands and sulfur, and small hairs, but this does not mean that he does not need extra care. To do it right know how, so experts have compiled the Top 5 safest ways to clean the ears.
Experts do not recommend to regularly use ear sticks, which can drive the inner ear sulfur, which threatens serious complications. This can lead to the formation of impermeable tubes, consisting of a secret of sulfuric glands, dead skin cells, dust and other contaminants. If a person has an ear plug, you should seek the assistance of Laura. To get rid of it will not work, and to prevent its formation should be cleaning the ears properly. In the first place of the rating was the so-called “grandmother’s method”. When there was no modern cosmetics, they just wrapped a paper towel the little finger and clean. The doctors still call this method the most correct, because the size of the finger does not allow to penetrate the ear canal and cause damage. In second place is the method used every time after taking shower or bath. When steaming the ear, the ear should be wiped with a cotton pad. The third position is the recommendation to periodically use a special candle that cleanses the auditory organ from excess sulfur. Such products are sold in pharmacies. They dissolve sulphur, and then push it to the surface. Sometimes it just flows together with the melted candle.
Further there are special ear sprays, however, this method is not for everyone. Before to use it, it is better to consult with your doctor. These tools can further disrupt the self-cleaning function of the ear, so do not abuse them. Closes the ranking of the most simple but not less effective method — just wash the ears with water at room temperature.