TOP 5 useful properties of strawberries
Berry normalizes blood pressure and reduces the level of blood sugar.
The summer is a time of available fruits and berries, which will fill your body with vitamins and minerals. In particular, on the shelves there were fresh strawberries. Experts recalled that berry is not only delicious, but also healthy product. Scientists have named the TOP 5 most useful qualities of strawberries, it is proven by research.
Human skin is a barrier of the body from polluted air and sunlight. This causes premature aging, wrinkles and pigmentation. A recent study showed that the antioxidants in strawberries can reduce the damage from environmental factors. In addition, vitamin C of 18% by weight of berries, cleanses the skin.
Besides the beauty, the strawberry can also affect heart health. So, the berries contain a large amount of the powerful antioxidant anthocyanin. Scientists have found that it has beneficial effects on the heart and brain, inhibits “bad” cholesterol. This reduces the risk of blood clots. Strawberries also strengthens the cells of the capillaries.
The benefits of strawberries not only in the presence of certain substances, but in their absence. For example, the berry devoid of sodium, which leads to increased blood pressure. However, potassium, and magnesium dilates blood vessels, improving the flow of blood. The composition of strawberry indirectly reduces obesity. A small amount of berries is enough for the feeling of satiety, so as a strawberry speeds up the metabolism. This delicacy contains derivatives of ellagic acid, which reduce the blood sugar levels and help diabetics.
Nutritionists remind us that strawberries are best consumed between meals or with a low-calorie food. Do not eat only strawberries for Breakfast — studies have shown that the beginning of the day can lead to lack of energy.