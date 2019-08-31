Top 6 waterfalls in new York are hidden in the concrete jungle of the city
In new York many impressive waterfalls that are worthy of the most beautiful. But there are stunning waterfalls that can be found right here in the concrete jungle of new York city, writes 6sqft.
They are not secret, but, as a rule, there are far from the beaten track, hidden in the more remote parts of Central Park or in a small space. Once you find one waterfall, you will likely have a new favorite place, perfect to escape the urban noise for a while.
The Bronx River
On the Bronx river there are several dams, which were once associated with watermills, built in the mid 1700 years. On the territory of the new York Botanical garden you will find a waterfall Snuff mill, with a height of 7 feet (2.13 m), built in 1840, and the Cascade Rock garden, built in the 1930-ies. Near the entrance to the Bronx zoo is another waterfall river Park with a height of 13 feet (3.96 m) located near a large Playground. In addition, the Bronx zoo, near the Eastern entrance to the Bronx Park are the waterfalls of twin Dams, with a height of about 10 feet (3 m). They’re all about in a few minutes ‘ walk from each other, though, if you want to see them all, you should plan for this whole day.
Morningside Park
In 1963 Columbia University proposed to build a gym in Morningside Park, but large protests led by students and activists of the community eventually stopped the project. But Colombia had already begun demolition, leaving the excavated crater and the construction fence in place for more than ten years after the controversial project, the gym was closed. After 1987, several proposals were put forward for reconstruction, NYC Parks started a project to restore a cost of $ 12 million. In the first stage of this work the abandoned gym became a pond, which was part of the original project for the Park, and a waterfall — an impressive 20-foot (6 m) waterfall.
Central Park
Chasing waterfalls is the perfect reason to explore the Northern point of Central Park. The Park includes five artificial waterfalls, which are fed the same water as in faucets. The most beautiful is a 14-foot (4.26 m) waterfall in the North woods, known as lokas, which in Scottish means “lake”. To find it and other waterfalls, the web site of the Central Park invites you to enter the Park on the West side through Glen Span Arch at the 102nd Avenue and just follow the water.
Waterfalls, Turtle Bay
Looking for a reason to spend time in Midtown and really enjoy it? Fortunately, between 40 and 51 streets are full of hidden waterfalls, some of them more hidden than others. You may already be familiar with the oasis Paley Park, located on West 52 street, between 5th Avenue and Madison, where you can dine while enjoying the relaxing view of 20 ft (6,09 m) waterfall in the background. Another famous place in Greenacre Park on 51st street and Third Avenue, which boasts so loud a stepped waterfall that it completely drowns the noise of the city.
Walk a little further and you will find some other secluded places. Right off the Plaza 100 United Nations Plaza offers a garden with stone benches and a few small waterfalls and a tunnel of waterfalls on the West 48 street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue.
National memorial and Museum September 11
Waterfalls that make up the Central part of the Memorial, Michael Arad’s 9/11 called “Reflection of absence”, are actually the largest artificial waterfalls in North America. By now you probably already know that they cover the exact footprints of the original twin towers — each about the size of an acre (0.4 hectares). Waterfalls produce approximately 26,000 gallons (98 of 420 liters) of water per minute over a 30-foot (9.14 m) walls of black granite.
Brooklyn Botanic garden
Built between 1914 and 1915, a Japanese garden on the hills and ponds at the Brooklyn Botanic garden is one of the oldest gardens in Japanese style outside of Japan. Waterfalls are an important element in Japanese gardens, where they represent the cascades, usually found in Japanese mountain rivers. Designed by a Japanese landscape architect Takeo Shiota, a garden area of 3 acres (1,21 ha) is an artificial hills contoured around a pond, waterfall and Islands. Architectural elements include wooden bridges, a viewing pavilion and a Shinto Shrine.