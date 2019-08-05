Top 8 bad foods that should not be consumed in the morning
Often in the morning in a hurry, when the time to cook a hearty Breakfast is not enough, many people are tempted to purchase and ready-made dishes that are considered useful and balanced. But is it really? Professional nutritionist Alla Manikin on the page in Instagram listed eight foods that should not eat in the morning and explained why they should be excluded from the diet.
The expert notes that often we start the day with dishes that we consider useful for health and figure. But often it’s just a common myth.
Quick-cooking cereals
To speed up the brew process the grain undergoes special processing — structure changes, and “slow” carbohydrates are converted into “fast” starches. Remember, proper porridge should be cooked for at least 15 min.
A quick Breakfast
The product is obtained by extrusion – flour, sugar and other additives is converted into a uniform mass, then form particles (e.g., beads). The nutritional value of the product is questionable due to its content of huge quantity of sugar and starch.
Muesli
They should definitely read the part, there are good options, but there is that added large amounts of sugar, TRANS fats, palm oil and flour.
Sausages
What we call meat, in part at least. In addition, many additives, flavor enhancers, preservatives and so on. In recent times these products equate to carcinogenic foods and substances that trigger the development of tumors.
Candied
For their production of the original fruit treated with sulfuric acid and lye and soaked in sugar syrups. Nothing to do with the fruits and their benefits, they have not.
Curd cheese
In many of the basis is not cheese, and sugar and fat (also carefully read the composition), there are good options.
Processed cheese
Mainly raw materials for melted cheese that are a waste of cheese production, spoiled cheese, colorants, flavors, stabilizers and various E.
Packing juices
Use almost any fruit, but you can say that drinking liquid sugar. The same goes for fresh juices — they of course have vitamins and minerals, but it is better to drink a smoothie or eat whole fruit.