TOP 9 most bizarre things that seem to “sweep” from the shelves
Every year you wonder how many new fixtures, and generally any kind of goods produced. On any question of home invented for a thousand solutions. However, still there are issues and decisions, leaving behind a divided opinion. Based on today’s collection you will surely come in a bewildering how people think? However, these unusual products have become a hit.
So, here they are:
Pillow lips
These pillows are bought once or twice by teenagers and young people. Apparently they thought that these pillows of best practice kissing before a date. Well, I hope it helps them.
Mattress for lovers
All know how aching arms and shoulders when they a long time is beloved. But, fortunately, for such cases, invented a solution: a special mattress for lovers! It is divided into sections, between which you can slip your hands or feet that makes sleeping as comfortable as possible, and limbs won’t go numb.
The pillow to sleep in any position
Though the pillow is a bit odd, in General it is incredibly convenient. It is possible to sleep comfortably on a plane or a road trip, not worrying about what will stiffen the neck or something. Also the hole is quite comfortable to breathe.
Patch for age
Your one-stop patches, through which you can apply makeup perfectly straight especially it helps to draw arrows and also prevents the falling of shadows where you do not need.
Female urinal
That is to say, an additional tool, to be at par with men. This, of course, a joke, but the device convenient: thanks to him, women can go to the toilet much easier, don’t have to sit down and look for a special place. Particularly relevant to the traveling public, dirty toilets. By the way, women like it — it has already sold more than 5 million of these goods.
Pad on the heel
Thanks to this “autopatches” — namely, the fuse of heels while you are driving, you should not worry about the inconveniences and the problems. By the way, this device is now used in everyday life. Already invented many ways to decorate the shoes.
Special strip that covers the “camel foot”
Wearing tight pants or other tight-fitting pants, women sometimes are not comfortable with serving “camel foot”. But with this fixture, this question is easily solved.
Shoes-sticker
Replacement shoes! These stickers will protect you from mud, hot pavement, slippery surfaces and even water. You can walk around barefoot almost anywhere you like!
A towel as a hammock
The unusual thing that is very recommended to use for girls with a huge size. Through this “towel” you can avoid the discomfort of regular bras, in the form of sweat, crowding, and crushing bones.