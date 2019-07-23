Top 9 ways to brain training was made by experts
That you can train the muscles everyone knows, but experts say that special exercises are also necessary to the brain. Experts have made the Top 9 most effective ways to train the main organ of the human nervous system.
In the first place was the way called “the Central figure”. It is scientifically proven that man is the main figure of the company of 5 people. While similar people are always attracted. If you start to associate themselves with smart, there will appear only intellectuals. On the second line rating, recommendation more rest. Third place was taken by the Council to read more. This method is one of the most effective for training cognitive abilities. At the same time expanding horizons, improve analytical skills, speech and vocabulary. This is followed by the recommendation to eat proper food which is the source of energy for the brain. Experts advise to eat more foods rich in healthy fatty omega-3 acids, which improve the performance of the neurons.
Fifth place went to recommendations to play more. Should as much as possible to solve logical problems. While this can be effective even computer games. Sixth place was taken by the recommendation to keep a personal diary. This is a great way very popular among scholars and writers. The seventh position exercise. It turns out that strength training helps to recover not only the muscles but also the brain. For charging you need to take 15 minutes daily and the rest of the class — about an hour. Eighth place was taken by the Council to write more by hand. This method, not work on the keyboard, helps to train the brain. Closes rating multitasking. Daily routine actions do not contribute to the development authority. In this plan to help completely new challenge posed in front of people.