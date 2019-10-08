Top foods that negatively affect your skin
Skin is one of the important indicators of our inner state. For the external view you can assess the condition of the person, some organs and more, this is why our food significantly affect the appearance and health of skin. Nutritionist Kseniya Shatrova on his page in Instagram have listed the top products that will negatively affect the look of your skin.
If you want a clean and shining face, reduce their use, and better and eliminate from the diet.
Fast food
Not tell you anything new, because the list opens it fast foods. I think that there’s nothing to explain: it is a food that has no healthy properties. The composition is very high in saturated fats (TRANS fats) and fast carbs, with a minimum amount of trace elements, vitamins, etc. Cellulite is one of the consequences of such power, as well as rashes, allergic reactions and more.
Mayonnaise, ketchup and other sauces
Look at the composition of any store-bought sauce and you’ll see there’s a whole list of preservatives, sugar, salt, fat and everything that makes your skin Elastic, old, irritated and allergic. Here everything!
Pastry
And I’m here about cookies, candy, chocolate, ice cream and almost EVERYTHING that is sold in our supermarkets unfortunately, but these sweets contain a lot of refined white sugar (granulated sugar) and it’s not the worst, because with it, there’s a huge amount of refined and hydrogenated oils, Margarines, artificial flavors and a lot of everything from the periodic table.
Chips, Mivina and other snacks
Will not surprise you, but all of these snacks are WHOA foods for healthy skin! Many flavors, artificial preservatives, flavor enhancers and, again, a huge amount of TRANS fats, our skin will feel it instantly;
Spread, margarine
Do not buy these products ever. The mixture of saturated fats, which have a very negative impact on the skin in the appearance of cellulite and inflammation. Better replace margarine and spread on butter.
Preserves and canned foods
And here I was just about the canned, which are covered in oil during heat treatment: jam, compote, corn, beans, sprats, and all that sort of thing. But the products closed in their own juice, do not belong here — tuna, for example, or tomatoes.
Sausages and other meat products
Sausage and other “delicacies” that are slowly destroying the beautiful and clean skin. Surprising, because they contain modified soy, starch, flavor enhancer, lot of salt and other harmful preservatives.