Top Manager is a member of the ‘rostec’ Corporation detained in the U.S. on suspicion of economic espionage (PHOTO)

In Italy at the request of US Director of business development of the United engine Corporation (UEC, part of rostec) Alexander Korshunov. According to “Fontanka”, September 3, on arrival of a top Manager in Naples from Moscow Italian police showed him the warrant. 57-year-old Korshunova suspected of economic espionage during the work of the Director of sales and marketing UEC in the 2009-2017 years.

That we are talking about Korshunova, writes RBC with reference to sources in the Corporation. The press service of the UEC edition confirmed the information on detention of the employee. “Sure he’s not involved in any illegal activities. The Corporation will do anything to protect his interests”, – reported in “daughter” of “Rostec”.

In the “Assistance” also believe that kites are not guilty of anything. “We understand the situation. This involved diplomatic channels, is working through the embassies and representative offices of the Corporation. Given all necessary assistance, including legal support”, – told RIA “news” in a press-service of the Corporation, promising to do everything possible to return the top Manager in the Russian Federation.

According to the source “Vedomosti” in the defense industry, Korshunov was arrested about a week ago, in Naples, he came with his wife on vacation. He is charged with theft of intellectual property and documents of the company General Electric, which allegedly planned to use in interests of the Russian PD-14. It provides for the establishment of aviation engine, which will be installed on the new Russian medium-haul MS-21 aircraft.

A source told the publication that on 5 September in Italy to be held the first meeting of the court, which will consider the issue of extradition Korshunova in the United States.

Detention Korshunova was commented by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok at the Eastern economic forum. He linked the incident with the fact that the JDC has created a new Russian engine. “Did long. This is our first high-tech product for 28 years… We signed a contract with Italian firm for advice, it is a natural world practice. It is an open commercial work with European partners”, – explained the President of the Russian Federation, quoted by “Interfax”.

Now, according to Putin, “American friends say that there is something stolen. In this case we are dealing with unfair competition”. Detention of Russians in the U.S. Putin has called a “very bad practice”, which complicates inter-state relations. “We don’t see often no reason for a hostile action of this kind. Moreover, I have every reason to believe that this is sometimes competition. Perhaps there is some sort of criminal manifestations. But we need to cooperate better in our law enforcement bodies”, – said the President.

According to the ODK website, Alexander Korshunov graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Ministry of foreign Affairs, Vienna University of Economics and business, worked as third Secretary Ministry of foreign Affairs, Vice-Consul of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Turkey, second Secretary of the foreign Ministry. United engine Corporation specializiruetsya on the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs, Navy, oil and gas and energy industries.