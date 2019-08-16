Top most healthy foods for people over 40
We often talk about which products are best excluded from the diet, as they can harm your health. Today we will talk about products that are not only possible but also need to eat.
A group of experts in nutrition said that it should be consumed after 40 years. Experts claim that the negative changes that occur in the body in adulthood can be avoided eating certain foods.
One such product is fish. But it should be fat is a source of omega 3 and vitamin D. you can Also daily use of fish oil. It is sold in capsules. This habit will reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Another very useful product is blueberries. It contains a number of vitamins such as K and C and lots of antioxidants. Bilberry has a beneficial effect on the condition of the eyesight and memory.
Also, experts often recommend eating tomatoes. They are rich in vitamins C, A and E and antioxidants. Due to this, the tomatoes strengthen the immune system. By the way, as vitamin E is often called the main “fighter” with aging, actively prevent the process of pathological peroxidation. Tomatoes rich in rare antioxidants.
In addition, experts recommend eating sweet potatoes, whole grains and soy.