Top-the people’s Deputy from “Servants of the people” declared “priceless” property
People’s Deputy of Ukraine from “people’s Servants” Anastasia Krasnoselskaya surprised everyone with its Declaration. In it she stated “priceless” personal property – cat Marusya.
OBOZREVATEL about it it became known from the statement of income of the newly elected parliamentarians.
It should be noted that Krasnoselskaya is among the tops of the party in power – she was No. 8 in “the Zee”. It was represented as an expert on anti-corruption, judicial and law enforcement reforms.
In the Declaration of an animal are related to the category of movable property, with it, in the section “Description of property” States: “Cat – priceless.” And the date of the acquisition rights on 1 September 2016.
“Priceless” cat in the Declaration
From time to time Krasnoselskaya publishes photos of pet in Instagram.
Cat Anastasia Krasnoselskoj
instagram.com / anastasiakrasnosilska
