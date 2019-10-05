Top tips for cases of measles
This viral infection usually manifests itself in childhood and causes symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, dry cough, and many others. Treatment of measles should be a doctor, but in everyday life is to listen to the implementation of these tips.
A good night’s sleep. Viral diseases like measles can take a person a lot of energy, causing weakness. Therefore, it is important to rest often, in order to recover the body from various types of daily activity.
Drink plenty of fluids. Theoretically, measles can lead to serious dehydration. In order to avoid this dangerous complication, drink more water and fruit juices.
Use humidifiers. Cough and dry throat are two main symptoms of measles. Humidifiers allow you to cope with them promptly. In General, in humid climates measles is easier than in the dry.
Let’s rest your eyes. During Cory our eyes turn red, they have increased sensitivity. In this case it is important to avoid bright light. Whenever you leave home for the street wear sunglasses, do not waste a lot of time watching TV, but if you need to read, be sure to use bright lighting so your eyes don’t overexert. In General, it is better to give rest.