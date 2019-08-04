Topless Angelina Jolie starred in a sensual video
The actress became the Ambassador of the spirits.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie for the first time in a long time, starred in the sensual video.
Star appeared in a new advertising campaign perfume Guerlain Mon.
In the video Jolie posing semi-Nude lying on bed. The actress has partially covered its charms only satin sheets.
In addition, Angelina also demonstrates his numerous tattoos on his back.
It should be noted that to collaborate with the brand spirits, Jolie beginning in 2017. She has agreed to be the Ambassador of Guerlain, because it was the favorite perfume of her mother — Marcelin Bertrand, who died from breast cancer at the age of 56 years.
