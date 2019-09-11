Topless Maxim Galkin excited the network (photos)
Famous Russian comedian Maxim Galkin, who with his wife Alla Pugacheva walked to a friend’s birthday in Jurmala, stirred up a network of semi-Nude photos. On his page on Instagram, he posted the picture, which posing in ragged shorts, bare-chested on the background of vintage cars red Mustang.
“Took my brother’s car for a joyride. Brother 64-th year, car — 68-wow, I — 76-th, outfit — 85-wow, my vocabulary — ‘ 90. And where to go with this set?” — asked Maxim subscribers and asked when replying to restrain themselves.
Photo gathered more than 250 thousand likes and lots of comments. Responded and star friends Maxim.
“Justin Galkin”, — joked under the picture producer Yana Rudkovskaya. “It’s Hollywood!” — written by producer Loboda Natella Krapivina.
Subscribers mostly admire the bright and Galkin suggest to go to known for the TV series the district, “Beverly hills 90 210”.
Not less popular published videos of Alla Pugacheva and her friend Laima Vaikule. He did not he would not mind to have fun. He recently struck a dance with Laima Vaikule.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter