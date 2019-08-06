Tori spelling and Jennie ADJ came out in similar dresses and pumps

The stars of the TV series “Beverly hills 90210” – tori spelling, Jennie ADJ and Ian Ziering with his family attended the opening of the iconic diner from the show, the premiere of which is scheduled for August 7th.

Тори Спеллинг и Дженни Гарн вышли в свет в похожих платьях и туфлях-лодочках

46-year-old tori and 47-year-old Jenny shone on the pink carpet in a similar dress. Spelling wore a white dress with accent on the neckline with pink inscriptions as the name of her character “Donna”, and Jenny Garrn was also in a white dress, but with a green “Kelly”. Both Actresses picked to the imagery pumps heels shoes – Tory – pink, and Jenny – in a metallic shade with gold shimmer. The blonde star also made similar hairstyles and makeup.

The event was also attended by Ian Ziering with his family – wife Erin and daughters MIA and Penna. To think that the actor for 55 years, and he’s barely changed since the release of the cult TV series to the screens, and it’s been almost thirty years.

Тори Спеллинг и Дженни Гарн вышли в свет в похожих платьях и туфлях-лодочках

