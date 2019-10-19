Tori spelling in a touching photo shoot with dogs
October 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star was very touching photo shoot.
Tori spelling attended the event Spoken Woof, which was held in CULVER city, California. The event is dedicated to the protection of animals, star visits each year.
This year tori is wearing pants from semi-sheer chiffon, white jacket and black top. Gold buttons on the jacket she stood, wearing sandals and gold satin.
Very beautiful image. But, of course, the main decoration was the four-legged Pets who were very friendly and liked posing.