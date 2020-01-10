Tornadoes, snow and flooding: most of the territory, the United States expects tough weekend
A powerful storm system that affected much of the country this weekend, will be a triple threat with a probability of severe storms, tornadoes, ice and snow, and floods, writes CNN.
Millions of people in the Eastern part of the United States — in the Southeast, the Midwest, the Great lakes region and the North-East — you can feel the effects, said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. Another storm system will bring heavy snow to the West.
In the Eastern part of the United States:
- About 50 million people are in the zone of possible floods in some parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, new York and Vermont.
- About 35 million are under threat of winter weather in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, new York, new Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
- And more than 20 million are under threat of strong winds in some parts of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Tornadoes and damaging winds in the South
According to Hennen, in most parts of the South on Friday and Saturday projected severe weather, including tornadoes, destructive wind and hail.
The risk of damaging wind gusts became more evident Thursday, prompting the Center for forecasting hurricanes the National weather service to publish a forecast of moderate risk of severe weather — level 4 of 5 — for the areas between Tyler, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee, including little Rock, Arkansas, and Shreveport, Louisiana.
Friday published hours “Tornado” for a large strip of Central and Eastern Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, according to the Center for prediction of storms .
Residents from the Gulf coast northward to the Missouri may suffer from severe weather Friday afternoon and night. According to Hennen, the biggest threat covers cities in East Texas, such as Dallas and Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana.
“Storms with tornadoes are expected after dark,” said Hennen.
“Tornado night more than two times more deadly than those that happen during the day,” he added.
On Saturday, the danger will move a large part of the South-East, including such cities as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Montgomery and mobile, Alabama; and Atlanta.
The inhabitants of these regions must “make sure that the included weather notifications on your smartphone. Some of these storms will move at a speed of 60 mph (95.5 km/h) and you can only be few minutes to react,” said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.
The snow and ice in the Midwest
The colder areas in the North may feel the effects of heavy snow and ice storms.
According to Hennen, in some parts of Illinois, southern Wisconsin and Michigan will drop heavy snowfall when the storm moves to the East, and some areas of possible snowfall of 6 inches (15.24 cm). In the Northern part of the state of new York and New England also snow is expected.
In the Great lakes region formed a dangerous ice storm. According to Hennen in Northern Michigan is expected from 6 to 12 inches (15.24-30.48 cm) of snow and accumulation of ice can damage trees and power lines.
“We have, of course, complicated mess,” said the National weather service in Grand rapids, Michigan.
The threat of flooding from Texas to Michigan
On Friday morning millions of people from Texas to New England were under threat of flooding.
According to Hennen, it is expected that the total rainfall will be 3 to 5 inches (7.62 mm-12.7 cm), and in local areas of possible higher rainfall.
Heavy snowfall in the North-West
According to Hennen, separate the storm will bring heavy snowfall on hills in the North-West.
Weather service predicted snowfall up to 2 ft (0.6 m). The threat includes the risk of avalanches warnings posted in parts of Idaho and Montana.