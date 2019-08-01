Toronto announced a boycott of the local winery, a favorite of Doug Ford (PHOTO)

Loading...

After Doug Ford advertised a winery, Pelee Island Winery in video sharing, has reported that in just a few weeks before the video was posted to Twitter, the President of the winery sent a generous donation to Fund Progressive Conservative party of Ontario.

26 February and 12 July Walter Schmoranz donated the main provincial parties for $1,000, according to information posted on the page public donations Ontario Election.

Posted yesterday in the Ford video, which he took on the monitored PC party of Ontario News online Now, he looked around the winery and urged Ontario residents to buy wine brand Pelee Wines.

Currently, Twitter users are boycotting the winery.

Press Secretary Ford told reporters at Toronto 680 News that the Prime Minister “was not aware of any donations made by Mr. Smaranam”, and that he, as always, is promoting small business.

Residents of Ontario don’t buy that.