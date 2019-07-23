Toronto can abolish the service of the TTC controllers (PHOTO)

Loading...

Supervisors TTC-transportation may lose city funding by 2020.

Of staff members to ensure compliance with the rules of public transport was created to monitor fare payment. But inspectors have been accused repeatedly of racism and aggression against the passengers.

Residents of Toronto not once videotaped situations in which supervisors were rude to the passengers by holding them or grabbing them and pulling them out of buses.

Some call them bullies.

At the last city Council meeting before the summer break counselor Gord perks asked Toronto to stop funding this service in the budget 2020 because of “fears about racism and other prejudices and the use of weapons”.

His proposal did not receive support of the Council, but he promised that he will again raise the issue in the autumn when considering the budget for 2020.

He noted that controllers in English London wear bright form and advise passengers to pay the fare. “They are ambassadors, not enforcers”, – he said.

After the Ombudsman recommended that the TTC “anti-racism strategy” to address issues of racial discrimination last month, councillor Michael Thompson asked the TTC to reconsider its policy of enforcement of the rules of the transit Group for the fight against racism.

The entire Council voted in support of this proposal.