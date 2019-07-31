Toronto is recognized as one of the best cities in the world for students (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Regardless of where you study, Toronto was recognized as one of the world’s best cities for students.

The sixth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking, compiled by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, this information got out. The rating included 120 cities from around the world on such parameters as the number of students, what are these students what their employers are actively looking to recruit, whether the financial available city, city life, and diversity of students. Students also explored.

Of the 120 cities of Toronto was in 11th place.

The number one city for students was London, despite the fact that the level of affordability for students is extremely low, according to the study.

The only canadian city in the ranking ahead of Toronto and ranked in the top ten, was Montreal.

Surprisingly, not a single U.S. city is not in the top 10. The highest of American cities were Boston, taking place just behind Toronto.

In last place at number 120 – Minsk.

The top 15 cities, according to the study:

1. London

2. Tokyo

3. Melbourne

4. Munich

5. Berlin

6. Montreal

7. Paris

8. Zurich

9. Sydney

10. Seoul

11. Toronto

12. Boston

13. Vienna

14. Hong Kong

15. Edinburgh

“Despite the fact that the opponent in the face of Montreal has the highest position in the rankings among canadian cities, Toronto is still strong competition,” – said in the study.

“In Toronto one of the best scores on the desire of students to live there, in that it is exceeded only by Sydney and Tokyo. And this is reflected in the high standard of living, and to students from around the world to study there.”