Toronto is recognized as one of the most liveable cities in the world (PHOTOS)

In Sao Paulo the weather is beautiful, a lot of jobs, and Los Angeles can boast of both, Yes, there is now a Kawai Leonard. Yeah…

And in Toronto still live better than in all three cities, according to the statistical conclusions of the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Research and analysis firm just released its annual Global Liveability Index (the Global measure of amenities of life) for the year 2019, where he presented his vision of the 10 most livable cities in the world at the moment.

Austrian Vienna once again came in first place among 140 major cities included in the study, followed by Melbourne in Australia, who for seven years held the first place until 2018, when the head stood up in Vienna.

The rest of the list consists of other Australian, European, Japanese and canadian cities.

Toronto to pair with Tokyo located this year in seventh place, losing one position Vancouver. Calgary was down one point, from fourth to fifth position, up from fifth into third place in the Australian Sydney.

“Overall, our record is still dominated by mid-sized cities in rich countries”, – stated in the annotations to the EIU rating for 2019.

“These towns have well-funded health system, compulsory and qualitative education, functional road and rail infrastructure. The functioning of services in these areas contributes to the presence of a fully democratic electoral systems and the overall low level of corruption.”

Toronto was especially well evaluated in the categories of health, education and stability: all 100 out of 100.

Vancouver received the highest score in the categories of culture and environment, unlike 97,2 from Toronto. Calgary earned 100 points in the categories of infrastructure, while Toronto received a total of 89,3 — the lowest score among the top 10 cities this year.

And while living here undoubtedly (if not impossible) expensive, this EIU rating reinforces the theory that Torontoca actually very lucky.

And though we’ll never be able to afford in this city, but because we have such wonderful schools and hospitals.

And, finally, the top 10 most liveable cities in 2019, according to the EIU:

1) Vienna, Austria

2) Melbourne, Australia

3) Sydney, Australia

4) Osaka, Japan

5) Calgary, AB

6) Vancouver, British Columbia.

7) Toronto, Ontario / Tokyo, Japan

8) Copenhagen, Denmark

9) Adelaide, Australia